'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Drops 14 New Character Posters

Because Disney needs you to remember they have other things going on besides, they've released 14 character posters for. They come in two different styles, and put some shine on supporting players like Thandie Newton as Val, Jon Favreau's Rio, and Paul Bettany as Dryden Voss.Here is the official synopsis: Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.Directed by Ron Howard with Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo starring,opens May 25th.