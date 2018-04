'Solo': Alden Ehrenreich Confirms Deal For Multiple 'Star Wars' Films

It's safe to say that Disney is always thinking big, especially with their major properties like Star Wars. Everything is seen as a potential franchise; even the cast ofsigned multi-picture deals and we saw how that film ended. So it's perhaps not a surprise to learn thatis looked at in the same way. The only surprise is how the news got out.In an interview with Esquire , star Alden Ehrenreich had a brain fart when asked about possible sequels, and the number of appearances in his contract...Would that it were so simple, young Ehrenreich.So he goofed up, and he'll probably get a testy email from some faceless suit at Lucasfilm. No big deal, because further movies will depend on how this one does, and I think the jury is very much out on that.Ehrenreich also took time to talk about the behind-the-scenes drama that surrounded Phil Lord and Chris Miller's time on set. The directors' free-wheeling approach was rubbing some in Lucasfilm the wrong way, most notably Kathleen Kennedy who holds all the juice. If she's not happy, it's a big problem. But Ehrenreich says he and the other actors were mostly removed from all of that stuff. They just showed up and did their jobs...He also shoots down rumors the crew broke out into applause when Lord and Miller were fired, calling those reports "bullshit", and sings the praises of Ron Howard who stepped up in their place...