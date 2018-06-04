4/06/2018
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury Might Actually Appear In 'Avengers: Infinity War'
We haven't seen Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in a long time, not since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. But we do know that he's filming Captain Marvel right now, which follows a younger Nick Fury in the 1990s. Could he possibly show in something more current to the MCU , like Avengers: Infinity War? It would be weird for him not to appear in the biggest Marvel movie ever, a culmination of ten years of films that Nick Fury has been integral in. But Jackson himself has said flatly that he does not have a role in it.
Well, that may or may not be true. Slashfilm and others have noticed on the film's IMDB credits the names of two people who are very closely associated with Jackson. One is his stand-in Qualen Bradley, and the other is his make-up artist Jake Garber. Now, it's possible they could be working on Infinity War for others. That's not out of the realm of possibility. It's also important to remember that anybody can edit IMDB listings. We could put Mickey Mouse up in there if we wanted. That said, I highly doubt anybody, including Marvel producers, would go to this length just to confuse us about Jackson's casting.
UNLESS my theory about Captain Marvel turns out to be true, and that the Nick Fury we see isn't actually Nick Fury but a shapeshifted Skrull. Then it might make some sense to keep an appearance by Jackson under wraps.
We'll find out when Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.