4/18/2018
Rumor: 'Avengers 4' Casts Emma Fuhrmann As Teen Version Of Ant-Man's Daughter
You know the drill when it comes to Avengers rumors, especially those from That Hashtag Show. This one is pretty interesting, though, and could tell us something more about Avengers 4 than we've heard previously. They claim that Blended actress Emma Fuhrmann has been cast as an older version of Cassie Lang, the daughter to Paul Rudd's Scott Lang aka Ant-Man.
There have been some rumors going around that Avengers 4 would deal with time travel or alternate realities, and this would lend credence to those stories. It also kinda makes sense if Thanos eradicates the entire planet in Avengers: Infinity War, somebody (*cough Captain America *cough) is going to need to fix it so nothing happened.
Or it could be that years pass between the events of Infinity War and Avengers 4, which is just as plausible an explanation for the older Cassie. The character was played by 10-year-old Abby Ryder Fortson in both Ant-Man and its sequel Ant-Man And The Wasp. No matter what, a teenage Cassie Lang suggests we may see her take on the mantle of one of her superhero identities, Stature, in which she has the powers of Giant-Man, or Stinger in which her powers are more aligned with Ant-Man.
Avengers 4 opens May 3rd 2019.