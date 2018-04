'Rogue One' Star Donnie Yen Cast In Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan'

This seems like such a no-brainer it's a wonder to have taken so long. The incredible Donnie Yen has joined the cast of Disney's live-actionin one of the story's most crucial roles.The Hong Kong superstar andactor will play Commander Tung, a mentor and teacher to Mulan, a young girl who dressed as a man so she could fight to defender people. Liu Yifei is set to play Mulan, withdirector Niki Caro at the helm.Disney seems to be doing this one right, hiring a female director and actual Chinese actors for the major roles. Plus you just can't go wrong castinghimself in anything.is scheduled to open on March 27th 2020. [ Deadline