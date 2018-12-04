4/12/2018
'Rogue One' Star Donnie Yen Cast In Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan'
This seems like such a no-brainer it's a wonder to have taken so long. The incredible Donnie Yen has joined the cast of Disney's live-action Mulan in one of the story's most crucial roles.
The Hong Kong superstar and Rogue One actor will play Commander Tung, a mentor and teacher to Mulan, a young girl who dressed as a man so she could fight to defender people. Liu Yifei is set to play Mulan, with Whale Rider director Niki Caro at the helm.
Disney seems to be doing this one right, hiring a female director and actual Chinese actors for the major roles. Plus you just can't go wrong casting Ip Man himself in anything. Mulan is scheduled to open on March 27th 2020. [Deadline]