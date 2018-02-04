4/02/2018
Rey And Finn Are Back Together In 'Star Wars: Episode 9'
As long as Mark Hamill keeps burying Star Wars: The Last Jedi on a regular basis we may never be able to fully move on talk about Episode 9. J.J. Abrams is coming back and with him will likely be a return to the nostalgia-heavy, and rather predictable, storylines that some fans wanted from Rian Johnson. Fortunately, one of the good things about The Force Awakens is coming back, too, and it's the pairing of Rey and Finn.
One of the nuggets of new info Zack picked up while attending John Boyega's Q&A at Awesome Con was that he and Daisy Ridley will be together again in Episode 9. Boyega excitedly replied to one fan's question with,“She texted me the other day saying she just talked with JJ and that we’re gonna be back together in the next one.”
I think this is great news, although I'm a bit wary. The Rey and Finn relationship is crucially important, and we saw that towards the end of The Last Jedi. However, I also think their splitting up and the pairing of Finn with Rose was a big part of the reason fans had a backlash to her. But I genuinely like Rose, too, and hope they don't completely ignore her feelings towards Finn, and possibly his feelings for her. LOVE TRIANGLE!!!!
Star Wars: Episode 9 opens December 2020.