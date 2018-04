Review: Blumhouse's "Truth Or Dare" Starring Lucy Hale

Horror is a genre that definitely has ebbs and flows in both popularity and quality, from the 50’s sci-fi/horror phase to the glorious superstar monsters of the 80s, all the way up to the current generation of supernatural horror that has been, without a doubt, lead by Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions brand. 20 years from now when they are defining horror in the 2010’s Blumhouse that leads the mentions in quality scares. In a way, that’s why this flick is so important, this is the first of what I’m sure will be many films with the title accolade of “Blumhouse Presents”. Not that one bad movie can sully the name, but it would be a plus to come out of the gate with an insta-classic. You can probably already guess from the title that this isn’t a classic, but is it worth a watch?