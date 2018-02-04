'Racer And The Jailbird' Trailer: Matthias Schoenaerts And Adele Exarchopoulos Heat Things Up

Bah gawd I never thought Michael Roskam'swould see the light of day, and yet here it is. First announced in 2016 and having made the festival rounds early last year, news on the reunion between Roskam and hisandstar Matthias Schoenaerts has been non-existent. As if that pairing wasn't exciting enough, the film would co-star Blue is the Warmest Colour's Adele Exarchopoulos, making for, I'm just going to say it, the sexiest screen couple ever. There's just no getting around that, and you can see it in the way they steam up the brand new trailer.Fortunately, this trailer also has details on when we can expect the movie to land stateside, so I can mark it on the calendar. The story takes place against the backdrop of the racing world, and follows the heated love affair between a criminal and a race car driver, with Exarchopoulos as the latter. They could've swapped roles and I'd be just as happy.Here's the full synopsis:opens May 4th. I can't wait.