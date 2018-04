Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Post', 'The Commuter', And More!

Meryl Streep stars in Speiberg’s acclaimed new drama as Katharine Graham, the real life first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), Graham races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans thirty years of lies concerning the Vietnam War. Is the truth worth the danger publishing the papers would put them in? This exciting political thriller tells a story just as relevant today as it was when it happened over four decades ago.