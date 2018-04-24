Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Paddington 2', 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure', 'Hostiles', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













This acclaimed heart-warming family adventure follows the loveable little bear as he tries to find the perfect gift for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. Unfortunately for Paddington, the gift he finds is qwuickly stolen and an adventure to get it back begins!





We Said: “Everybody has a heart of gold when Paddington is around. His generosity and caring nature are infectious, and so is Paddington 2 for anyone looking to start their year feeling a little better about the world..” Rating: 4 out of 5























The final chapter of the Maze Runner trilogy sees Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) lead some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet: to save their captured friends from the infamous Last City, a villainous labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all.





We Said: “There are plenty of surprises, including the return of a major character thought long dead, and an ending that is satisfying but leaves you wondering if there are more stories left to tell. If only Ball could have found a way to trim down that unforgiveable 142-minute runtime, I think more would be willing to run the Maze once again, perhaps adapting the other two novels in James Dashner's series.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Set in 1892, this acclaimed drama follows Army Captain Blocker (Christian Bale) as he is forced to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back to their tribal land. On their journey they encounter a young widow (Rosamund Pike) who lost her family on the plains. Together, the group must set aside their prejudices and push through the harsh landscape of the west to surive.





We Said: “Hostiles is as poetic as it is ferocious, and entertains while being thought-provoking. The conversations it sparks may not be exactly what Cooper hoped for, but if it gets people talking then has to be considered a victory.” Rating: 3 out of 5















