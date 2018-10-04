Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Greatest Showman', 'Phantom Thread', 'All the Money in the World', 'Molly's Game', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK

















One of the year’s splashiest and most all-out entertaining movies finally comes home. Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that follows his life from the creation of his humble beginnings to the ultimate creation of the circus and the birth of modern show business. Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya all star in this magical musical celebration of an artist’s imagination.





We Said: “If focusing on Barnum's most glowing trait is what it took for Jackman to get his raucous, hugely entertaining show off the ground then I'm okay with that.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5





















Nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film reunites him with Daniel Day-Lewis, who stars as Reynolds Woodcock, a high-strung, stuffy fashion designer seeking his latest muse. Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, the renowned dressmaker finds a kindred spirit in waitress Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes the centerpiece of the house of Woodcock, for better or for worse.





.We Said: “I don't know if the Alma and Reynolds are meant to be; and I don't know if that's even what Anderson wants us to think about with Phantom Thread. In this twisted love story, chaos and dysfunction are the ties that bind, and if that union leads to more beauty in the world then who are we to judge?” Rating: 4 out of 5





















Based on the unbelievable true story, director Ridley Scott’s new thriller All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his world-famous billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom.





We Said: “It's a solidly successful crime film that shows Scott's remarkable professionalism and willingness to move mountains to do what was ultimately the right thing in removing Spacey. When all is said and done, the film may be best remembered for what it almost was rather than what it actually is.” Rating: 3 out of 5





















Molly’s Game tells the incredible true story of Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), a brilliant former Olympic athlete who finds herself falling deep into he world of illegal underground poker. The directorial debut of legendary screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, this film is high-stakes captivating from start to finish.

We Said: “It's a character study of a fearless woman who dared to strike out on her own and faced the full power of male anger, not to mention the U.S. government, against her for doing that. Molly's Game is in top form when the focus can be narrowed to her fight against the male-dominated establishment, and how she learned to always deal herself a winning hand.” Rating: 3 out of 5

















Taraji P. Henson stars in this 70’s style action throwback as Mary, a no nonsense hit woman whose life is turned upside when her path crosses a yet again with a young boy from her past.





We Said: “I don't blame Taraji, nor do I put fault on Jahi Di'Allo Winston who has the makings of a rising star. She's fearless when given opportunity to show it, but it seems like Najalfi wants to edit away the scenes where Mary shows vulnerability. Actually, it seems like he wants to edit away anything that would give Proud Mary any sense of style. And if there's one thing we can say about Taraji P. Henson is that she has style. She deserves a better chance to show it than Proud Mary affords her.” Rating: 2 out of 5











