4/19/2018
"Pump The Hate Brakes, Thanos": Watch The Final 'Deadpool 2' Trailer Now
The chances of Deadpool 2 hitting the extraordinary box office heights of its predecessor are pretty slim. But so what? The first movie hit $783M, broke numerous records including becoming the most successful R-rated movie of all-time. Recent weeks have seen rumors emerge that test audiences weren't happy with it, and while those stories were debunked it's good to get some visual confirmation that everything is okay.
Everything. Is. Okay.
The new and apparently "final" trailer for Deadpool 2 is a riot, with Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth taking liberal potshots at Marvel (see this post's title) and DC. Ahhhh yes, everything is okay. In this hilarious and action-packed footage we get confirmation of a few X-Force members, and the introduction of an awesome new one; Peter, a regular guy with zero powers played by comedian Rob Delaney. Zazie Beetz's Domino kicks ass, Colossus punches stuff and gets punched, Shatterstar gets a moment to shine, and Terry Crews as Bedlam makes you forget how lame the comic book version was.
As for the plot, Deadpool must stop Cable (Josh Brolin) from killing a kid, who may or may not be this former New Mutant, with devastating pyrokinetic powers he can't control. If all goes well we could see three more movies featuring Cable, including an X-Force spinoff.
Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 opens May 18th.