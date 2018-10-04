4/10/2018
Pop! Obsession: Smuggle Away With Funko's New 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Figures!
Disney and Funko aren't screwing around with their line of Solo: A Star Wars Story Pop! Vinyl figures. The first wave has been made available for pre-order and it's a huge group of ten collectibles plus a variety of exclusives that can be smuggled into your collection. And they release this week so you won't be waiting long for them to arrive at your doorstep.
Of course you get a younger version of Han Solo himself, sporting his trusty blaster and a head of hair that screams Ehrenreich rather than Ford. Sorry, the old man is gone, long live the new guy. There's also pre-bowcaster Chewbacca sporting his all weather goggles, plus Lando Calrissian sporting one awesome cape. The Chase version of Lando has an even better cape, all-white with a party shirt underneath. While there are also common Pops for much of the main cast including Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, and Thandie Newton's characters, you can also find store specific exclusives of Paul Bettany's gangster Dryden Voss, a cool-looking Mudtrooper, and more.
I won't admit to how many of these I've already ordered. Just assume the worst.
If you're as Pop! Vinyl obsessed as me, the best places to go are our friends at Entertainment Earth. Our friends have the deepest inventory of Pops, including exclusives, at the best prices anywhere on the Internet. When you click on any of our below links and make a purchase we get a small commission that helps us keep the lights on, at no cost to you at all. Every little bit helps, and we thank all of you continue to support us and our sponsors. Thanks!
Order Star Wars: Solo Han Solo Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo Lando Calrissian Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo Chewbacca Pop! Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo Qi'ra Pop! Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo Range Trooper Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo L3-37 Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo Tobias Beckett Pop! Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo Enfys Nest Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo Val Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!
Order Star Wars: Solo Rio Durant Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head from Entertainment Earth!