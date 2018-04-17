4/17/2018
Pop! Obsession: Almighty M'Baku From 'Black Panther' Finally Gets The Funko Treatment
You'd better buy the latest wave of Black Panther Pops from Funko or M'Baku will feed you to his children! That's right, the almighty gorilla M'Baku is finally getting his own Funko Pop! Vinyl collectible, along with Andy Serkis' Ulysses Klaue and a new version of Erik Killmonger.
Played brilliantly by Winston Duke in the film, M'Baku is the leader of the feared Jabari tribe, and now he can lord over your Funko collection, too. We also get villain Ulysses Klaue with his special sonic hand cannon. And we also get a new version of Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger, in which he shows off the scars that represent the people he's killed on the way to trying to overtake Wakanda.
So how long do we have to wait for an Everett Ross? Make it happen, Funko!
This latest wave will be available later this year but are available for pre-order now.
If you're as Pop! Vinyl obsessed as me, the best places to go are our friends at Entertainment Earth. Our friends have the deepest inventory of Pops, including exclusives, at the best prices anywhere on the Internet. When you click on any of our below links and make a purchase we get a small commission that helps us keep the lights on, at no cost to you at all. Every little bit helps, and we thank all of you continue to support us and our sponsors. Thanks!
Order Black Panther M'Baku Pop! Vinyl Figure from Entertainment Earth!
Order Black Panther Erik Killmonger with Scar Pop! Vinyl Figure from Entertainment Earth!
Order Black Panther Ulysses Klaue Pop! Vinyl Figure from Entertainment Earth!