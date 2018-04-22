Podcast: Cinema Royale Talks Amy Schumer's I FEEL PRETTY, THE RIDER, And More!



On this week's Cinema Royale, I'm joined by Hannah Buchdahl, one half of the Cinema Clash podcast on Critical: The Movie Critics Network. We'll take a look at Amy Schumer's new comedy I FEEL PRETTY and if it's deserving of all the backlash it's been getting. Plus, Hannah will talk about the acclaimed drama THE RIDER because I still haven't seen it for reasons I'll talk about later.

Plus, news on Vin Diesel developing XXX 4, a new BIRDS OF PREY movie starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Spielberg on another DCEU film with BLACKHAWKS, and Paramount's M.A.S.K. film! All this and so much more the show was over before I knew it!