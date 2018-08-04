Podcast: Cinema Royale Goes To A QUIET PLACE, Talks BLOCKERS, TERMINATOR 6 & More





On this week's Cinema Royale we'll take a look at two big films that already have people buzzing. First up is John Krasinski's A QUIET PLACE, a horror that has everybody too spooked to say a word. Plus, the teen sex comedy BLOCKERS may be one of the funniest movies of 2018, but is it as sex positive as it wants to be? We'll be joined by my homie Wilson Morales of Blackfilm.com to talk about both movies, plus the TERMINATOR 6 delay, Dwayne Johnson's FAST & FURIOUS future, and more!



