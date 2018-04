On this week's show, me and Matt Razak of Flixist.com will dive into the Oasis and review Steven Spielberg's READY PLAYER ONE! Is too much turning back the clock a bad thing? Can Spielberg capture the magic of Ernest Cline's geeky pop culture novel? On this week's show, me and Matt Razak of Flixist.com will dive into the Oasis and review Steven Spielberg's READY PLAYER ONE! Is too much turning back the clock a bad thing? Can Spielberg capture the magic of Ernest Cline's geeky pop culture novel?

Plus, we'll look at the hilarious controversy surrounding Donald Glover's cancelled DEADPOOL series, Colin Trevorrow returning for JURASSIC WORLD 3, and what the Hell is really going on with those NEW MUTANTS reshoots!

Tune in for another great show!