'Ocean's 8' Trailer: Sandra Bullock And Cate Blanchett Are In It For The Diamonds

There's no such thing as a dead franchise in Hollywood, and lately we've seen some of the most successful reborn with a gender-swapping twist. Steven Soderbergh'smovies are the most mainstream he's ever done, combining an all-star cast of handsome dudes to pull off a series of entertaining swindles. And now the series is back with, which finds Soderbergh passing the baton to his buddy Gary Ross and a cast led by Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, who has gathered a crew of thieving ladies to pull of a heist her estranged brother wouldn't dare try.Bullock is joined by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rhianna, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, and Sarah Paulson, who plot to rob the Met Ball, and possibly a diamond necklace worn by Hathaway's character. Confused? Isn't Hathaway in on the heist? Yeah, probably. Or maybe not? Expect plenty of double-crosses in this con game.This looks great based on the outfits alone. What's the costume budget on this thing?opens on June 8th.