'Night School' Trailer: Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish Are Head Of The Class

For most people all they'll really need to hear aboutare that it stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. Hell, count me as one of those folks. There's no denying the comic potential of such a duo. Hart is coming off the meteoric success of, while Haddish is red hot after, securing projects left and right. Now in the upcoming comedy's first trailer we see the combination if literally explosive.The premise is pretty simple. Hart plays a BBQ grill salesman who sees his favorite job go up in smoke, so he goes to night school to get his GED and land a high-paying financial gig. Haddish plays one of his teachers. The film reunites Haddish withdirector Malcolm D. Lee and super producer Will Packer, the latter also behind most of Hart's biggest hits. Here's the synopsis:Also starring Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Ben Schwartz, Romany Malco, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Keith David, and Jacob Batalon,opens September 28th.