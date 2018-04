New Trailer For Terry Gilliam's Still-Troubled 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

So I know it seemed like the path had been cleared for Terry Gilliam'sto debut at Cannes, and finally get released into theaters, but...well, nah. Not so much. Nothing is ever going to be simple for this movie, apparently, and the same legal issues are still threatening to derail everything, and Cannes is forced to go by whatever the judge's ruling will be in a few days. It's a shame because the previous trailer, and this new one, show that Gilliam has done his best to ensure these years of struggle weren't for nothing.Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver star in the story of a delusional old man who believes he's the titular nobleman, and the jaded ex-film student who mistakenly becomes his Sancho Panza. The film co-stars Olga Kurylenko and Stellan Skarsgard. Here's the rather lengthy synopsis:While I continue to think this movie won't do much at the box office, at least not domestically, a good showing at Cannes would be a huge boost for its international prospects. If nothing else let's hope this movie gets a chance to be shown and be a success on its merits. Watch the new trailer below: