New 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer Drives Home the Heist Narrative, With More Lando!

"You're up to something. Is it revenge?"It still feels weird that a new "Star Wars" movie is coming out in a few short weeks, but now we have another official "Solo: A Star Wars Story" trailer to remind us. This trailer lays bare a lot of what we already guessed: that this movie seems to be another heist flick, with Woody Harrelson's character explaining that they're putting together a crew to somehow screw over Paul Bettany's bad guy; that young Solo will be reiterating that he's a flier, not some kind of revolutionary; and oh yeah, that Donald Glover as Lando is going to be great.Check out the new trailer below:Favorite moments: Stormtroopers in fluffy white winter coats! Woody Harrelson warning that Solo's going to be "in this life for good"! Thandie Newton's gigantic aviator goggles! And the reveal that Chewie is 190 years old; good job for Alden Ehrenreich for his delivery of "You look great!" Downsides: that Michael K. Williams had to drop out of the film because of its extensive reshoots and was replaced with Bettany."Solo: A Star Wars Story" comes out May 25. We'll of course have a review for you when the time comes -- watch this space.