4/05/2018
New 'Avengers: Infinity War' IMAX Poster Has Easter Eggs For You To Find
Marvel dropped an incredible 22 posters for Avengers: Infinity War yesterday, but apparently that wasn't enough. Empire Online has debuted one more, this one for the film's IMAX release, and it features pretty much everybody who got their own poster before. It also has a few secret Easter Eggs, four hidden IMAX logos that will do something, I guess.
Maybe if you click on them they reveal a hidden Hawkeye poster? For more info you'll want to follow IMAX's Twitter feed here.
Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.