4/12/2018
Netflix Renews Marvel's 'Jessica Jones' For A Third Season Of Boozing Action
Netflix will be renting out property in Hell's Kitchen for a little while longer. Jessica Jones, which just debuted its second season a few weeks ago, has been renewed for a third season that will bring back Krysten Ritter as the boozing superhero/private investigator.
There are no further details at this point, like if Melissa Rosenberg will return as showrunner. The other Marvel Netflix series to air this year is the second season of Luke Cage. Iron Fist and The Punisher have also been renewed for second seasons, while The Defenders seems dead in the water at this point. There also hasn't been any talk of a fourth season of Daredevil. With Disney prepping their own streaming service to launch in 2019, Marvel may eventually move these shows there.
You can check out Khalil's recap of Jessica Jones season two here. Who would you want to see her enemy be when the show returns?