Multiple 'Birds Of Prey' Scripts Being Developed, Both Feature Harley Quinn And Batgirl

Couple of BIRDS OF PREY tidbits I've learned since the Cathy has come on as director. There are two versions of script, only constant is Harley and Barbara Gordon in both. remaining characters different in both scripts. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 19, 2018

Also hearing slight possibility of SQUAD shooting almost immediately after the BIRDS OF PREY shoot — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 19, 2018

Leave it to Warner Bros. to turn good news into shredded wheat. They were praised for hiring indie filmmaker Cathy Yan to direct their Harley Quinn spinoff,, that would also feature Batgirl in a prominent role. With the red-hot Christina Hodson working on the script this was already shaping up to be one of their most promising movies. But now Justin Kroll at Variety says it's more complicated than that because more than one script is in play.Kroll tweets that two Birds of Prey scripts are being written, with Harley Quinn and Batgirl the only thing they share in common. What's not clear is if Hodson is working on both but that's not likely. Perhaps Warner Bros. feels Hodson's plate is full enough since she's working on thesolo movie, too, but this just seems like a needless complication.In better news, Kroll thinks thesequel, delayed to make room for, may shoot immediately after. If true, it's still a high priority project and won't be left on the backburner for too long. Currently Gavin O'Connor is in line to direct with Margot Robbie and Will Smith definitely back as Harley Quinn and Deadshot. Hopefully we'll start hearing more about the other characters to appear in both of these team movies.