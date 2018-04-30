4/30/2018
Michelle Pfeiffer Joins 'Maleficent 2' As The Queen, Hopefully An Evil One
I don't know if there's a ton of excitement for a Maleficent sequel, but Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and now Michelle Pfeiffer is one way to change that. Pfeiffer is in talks to play the queen in the followup, and I'm guessing she's going to be a big ol' meanie.
Considering the first movie went out of its way to paint Maleficent as the wronged party, even ending with her becoming a saintly fairy godmother, somebody's got to play the shit heel and Pfeiffer is good at playing bad. She's not the only new face to the franchise as Ed Skrein previously joined in a villainous role. I'm going to go out on a limb and say they're working together somehow.
Maleficent 2 will be directed by Joachim Ronning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) from a script by Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton. Pfeiffer will be seen next in another sequel, Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp. [THR]