Meet Future Star Steve The Penguin In 'Disneynature's Penguins' Trailer

Need something to wash away the dread you're feeling about your favorite Avenger's fate during Infinity War tonight? Well here's something that may do the trick, the trailer for the latest Disneynature doc,. I thought Hollywood was done with penguin movies?The annual Earth Day entry from Disney follows cutesy Adélie penguin Steve, who I think is poised to be this movie's breakout star. Get ready for Steve to show up at the Oscars next year, just you watch. But first we'll get to see him desperately seeking love in the Antarctic, not exactly a dating mecca even for a penguin, fish, avoid becoming whale food, and more.These movies aren't really my thing, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't smiling during this trailer. Here's the synopsis:rrives next year on Earth Day, April 22nd.