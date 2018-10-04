Marvel Thanks Fans For 10 Years Of Supporting The MCU

Whenarrives in a coupl of weeks it will mark the culmination of a ten year journey that began within 2008. We've never seen anything quite like it, as Marvel has taken fans through eighteen movies in this cinematic universe and reshaped the way blockbusters are perceived by audiences and Hollywood alike.And now the stars of the MCU, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and more, have taken time to thank fans for going along on this decade-long odyssey. If Marvel has proven anything over the years it's that building something like the MCU wasn't easy, and it takes a special group to be able to pull it off. It also takes a special group of fans, so it's cool for Marvel to reach out and say "Thank You."Of course, they could've thanked fans in DC with a screening, but I digress.