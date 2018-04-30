4/30/2018
Marvel Meetings Already Taking Place For Films Through 2025, 'Infinity War' Fixes Messed Up Timeline
Maybe it's the radical events of Infinity War that have done it, but Marvel's Kevin Feige isn't looking as far ahead as he used to. Back in 2014 he said the future of the MCU had been laid out all the way through 2028, a full 14 years ahead. Now in a conversation with APNews it seems Feige has dialed that back a few years and closed he gap...
“We’re always thinking ahead. Just when people think they can pin us down, we go somewhere else and that’s going to happen again after ‘Infinity War’ in the build-up to the next Avengers film. And we had meetings earlier today about 2024 and 2025.”
Okay, to be fair he said they've taken meetings about those two years specifically. There could still be plans in place through 2028 that they aren't having meetings about. Other than the previously announced projects, which are confirmed through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020, pretty much anything goes. We could see priorities shift along the way (Remember when Inhumans was going to be a movie first?) as needs dictate, characters become more popular, etc.
And I'm sure if/when the Fox deal goes through that will cause a complete reshuffling of the decks, although to what degree we'll just have to wait and see.
So not everything quite runs like a well-oiled machine over at the House of Ideas. Another case in point, Marvel's continuity was all jacked up, too, although we can probably blame Sony for that. Spider-Man: Homecoming had a scene flashing back to The Avengers, before moving to the present "8 years later". All of that was weird because Joss Whedon's film clearly took place in 2012, which would have meant movies like Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man, and Black Panther were in 2020. Makes no sense whatsoever.
So Infinity War fixes a problem most fans probably didn't notice or didn't really give a damn about. In a conversation between Iron Man and Doctor Strange it's made mention that the attack on New York was six years ago, setting this movie in 2018. If it gets confusing just remember the MCU moves in real time unless specifically stated to the contrary.