Marvel Keeps Teasing 'Avengers 4' Title, Russos Talk Post 'Avengers' Projects

It was so much easier whenwas just a two-part movie, but ever since we learned otherwise intense speculation has been on thetitle. And for good reason, it's been teased as a major spoiler if revealed, which is why nobody is even coming close to spill the beans. That goes double for the Russo Brothers, who just saw Infinity War open with an absolutely mind-blowing $640M worldwide. You'd think they'd be ready to share, but instead they told Bustle a whole bunch of nothing...I've maintained it'll be something like, but after seeing Infinity War I'm not so sure. That said, I hope it's something better than '', which is what some are beginning to theorize. That title sucks. One thing is for sure, there has been so much guessing about the title that nothing Marvel comes up with will measure up. At least Kevin Feige realizes it, telling IGN that his strategy of keeping it secret has "backfired" monumentally...Sure won't. Enjoy the backlash whatever you call it.Going back to the Russos, their dance card is pretty full afterbut it won't be with anything Marvel related. The brothers have started a new studio venture alongsidewriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, with multiple projects lined up already. And they aren't starting small, they're sticking with what has earned them billions of box office dollars already, and that's major tentpole films. They tell Empire ...the Russos said.It makes sense. The Russos began their career with smaller comedies, the little-seen(with George Clooney) and the mildly successfulwith Owen Wilson. From there they hit it big with, becoming Marvel's major home run hitters in the process. Now it's time to take what they've learned and put it to their own benefit.What they have lined up sounds pretty impressive. Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies) will be making his directorial debut on a new film. There's also a reunion with Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, that will land at Netflix. There's also a previously-announced collaboration withdirector Andy Muschietti.Hopefully they all find their way back to Marvel at some point. The Russos have changed the way Marvel makes movies, and nobody does action scenes quite like them. They have an eye for it that few directors can touch. For now we'll have to settle for seeinga few more times in theaters, untilopens next year on May 3rd.