'Leave No Trace' Trailer: Debra Granik Introduces Another Supreme Talent In Thomasin McKenzie

If there's a complaint to made about Debra Granik it's that she doesn't make nearly enough movies. She has been a mainstay at Sundance with each of her feature films, starting within 2004, followed six years later with her breakoutwhich introduced the world to somebody named Jennifer Lawrence. And it took eight long years for her to return to Park City with her third narrative feature,, which features another stunning debut by a rising female star.Eighteen-year-old Thomasin McKenzie is the runaway star of, although Ben Foster deserves his share of accolades as well. The film resembles Granik's previous effort in that it is once again a look at hard-living people on the margins of society. Foster and McKenzie play a father and daughter living off the land in the wilds of Portlands, OR, until society comes crashing into their lives, threatening to wreck the bond they share. I came away from the premiere suitably impressed by Granik but perhaps not as much as others. It was McKenzie's towering performance opposite a near-silent Foster that won me over. Here is the official synopsis:opens June 29th.