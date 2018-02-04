4/02/2018
Kate McKinnon May Join Danny Boyle's '60s-Set Musical Comedy
Before Danny Boyle ever gets to do his James Bond movie, there's the little matter of the musical comedy he's working on with Love, Actually writer Richard Curtis. While we don't know a lot about it just yet, we can probably assume it'll lean heavily on the comedy aspect now that SNL's Kate McKinnon is in talks to star.
McKinnon would be joining the previously announced Lily James and Himesh Patel (Damned) in the '60s-set musically themed comedy. Boyle will direct from a script by Curtis, but we don't know any details on who the actors will be playing.
If we're lucky, McKinnon will prove so invaluable that Boyle casts her as the next Bond Girl. Or as the next M. I'd pay to see her boss around Daniel Craig for a while. [Variety]