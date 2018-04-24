4/24/2018
'Jumanji 3' Sets Christmas 2019 Date Against 'Star Wars: Episode 9'
After scoring an unexpected $950M with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Sony is getting ballsy with the previously announced sequel. They've now confirmed Jumanji 3 for Christmas Day 2019, which puts it in direct competition with Star Wars: Episode IX which opens just a few days earlier, and the big screen adaptation of Broadway hit, Wicked.
The announcement was made during the Sony presentation and CinemaCon, where it was also revealed that Dwayne Johnson will return for Jumanji's sequel. Nothing on co-stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, or Karen Gillan, however.
Jumanji 3 already has returning writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner working on the script.