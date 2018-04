Joss Whedon Opens Up About His 'Batgirl' Departure, Teases New Project

When Joss Whedon was hired to do amovie for Warner Bros. it was seen as a big step for the struggling DCEU. Here was the architect behind both of Marvel's Avengers movies coming aboard to do a film that would hopefully follow in the successful footsteps of. But after months without hearing much on it , Whedon would drop out claiming to not really have a Batgirl story to tell.Variety caught up with him at last night'spremiere and he opened up about the reason for his departure. Sounds like he actually did have a story, but the landscape now is a lot different than it was just a few months ago...So reading between the lines it may be that Whedon got fidgety about releasing his story at the height of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement. Warner Bros. waited a little while before hiring Christina Hodson to write a new script . There's still no director attached and it will probably be a while before we hear of one. The Batgirl character will debut first inalongside Harley Quinn, which Hodson is also writing.Whedon mentions a different project that sounds like it will be separate from DC Films. Hopefully it'll give him a chance to create a new badass female character without fear of criticism. I'm not sure the current climate will allow him to do it with a known property.