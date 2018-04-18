4/18/2018
Josh Brolin Talks Cable's Arc Beyond 'Deadpool 2' And "Finite" Run As Thanos
This is going to be a very busy year for Josh Brolin as he finds himself in the middle of a handful of franchises, something he's never been huge on. He'll play Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War before jumping to another Marvel flick, Deadpool 2, in which he plays Cable. And he's also got the unexpected sequel Sicario 2: Soldado, in which he reunites with Benicio Del Toro. Like I said, busy guy.
So what convinced him to sign on to play Cable if he doesn't like being part of franchises? Brolin tells Empire the reason is Cable's extended storyarc, which gives the character a chance for growth...
"We think about it in four movie terms. We tried to think of Cable as a full arc, not just in this movie, but in the trajectory of four films. That made it a lot more fun for me."
On the other hand, the chief reason he agreed to play the Mad Titan Thanos is the complete opposite in that the role doesn't require him to stick around very long...
“I don’t like the idea of a franchise, personally,” Brolin said. “That’s what makes the Thanos thing really great. It’s a finite thing, and I like that.”
So the Infinity War title is one big red herring. Damn you, Marvel.
Basically it sounds like Thanos buys it either by the end of Infinity War or in Avengers 4, probably the latter.