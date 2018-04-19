4/19/2018
Josh Brolin May Have Spoiled Something Big About 'Avengers 4'
For the record, this isn't breaking my previously stated promise not to do anymore Infinity War stories because this pertains to Josh Brolin and Avengers 4. With two Marvel movies on the way in the next few weeks, Brolin has been doing an insane amount of interviews, dropping details on Infinity War and Deadpool 2 all over the place. Somebody ought to rein him in, especially now that he's spoiling stuff about Avengers 4.
While Brolin has previously said not to expect Thanos to stick around very long, it's been up in the air whether the villain would survive the events of Infinity War. Well, Brolin pretty much confirmed it to Total Film while talking about the motion capture process, along with spoiling who he shares integral scenes with...
“You’ve got to walk around in a onesie and imagine yourself as an actor with some impact. It starts messing with your head. I’m Josh, who’s got dots on him, and a onesie, and a helmet can, and I’ve got Scarlett right there, and I’ve got Brie, and Don Cheadle, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Chris Evans, and [Robert] Downey…I’m sitting there and I’m looking like I look, which is not 700lb and purple and eight feet tall."
Oh, thanks for that, Josh. So it looks like the events of Infinity War will carryover to Avengers 4 in a more direct way than we knew. He also confirmed Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is definitely in the fourth Avengers movie, since we know she isn't in the third. So again, thanks Josh.
Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th, with Avengers 4 arriving in May 2019.