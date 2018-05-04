'Johnny English Strikes Back' Trailer: The World's Worst Superspy Returns

The slow-witted secret agent Johnny English is back, and for the life of me I can't figure out why. Themovies are mostly a U.K. phenomenon, with the two Rowan Atkinson spy comedies combining for $320M combined, only about $30M of that from the U.S. So chances are the same will be the case for, which has released its first trailer.Directed by David Kerr with Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko, Ben Miller, and Jake Lacy co-starring, the film finds Johnny English retired and working as a prep school teacher until all of Britain's undercover agents are exposed, making him the Secret Service's last hope. Not a particularly capable guy in the best of circumstances, English must now deal with the challenge of modern technology, like magnetic boots, virtual reality...and airbags.opens September 20th.