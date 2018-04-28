4/28/2018
'John Wick: Chapter 3' May Add Halle Berry As Female Lead
Halle Berry has always been drawn to major action franchises, whether it' the X-Men movies where she played Storm, her role as Jinx in James Bond film Die Another Day, or Kingsman: The Golden Circle. And now she may be on the verge of joining another, John Wick, if the latest rumor from That Hashtag Show turns out to be true.
The rumor is that Berry is being considered for the female lead in John Wick: Chapter 3, which we just received some fresh plot details on. The Oscar winner would be joining Keanu Reeves in the film, along with the returning Ian McShane and reportedly a few others like Laurence Fishburne, Common, and Ruby Rose. A few months ago Hiroyuki Sanada, who worked with Reeves in 47 Ronin, was rumored to be the villain. It's unclear what Berry's part in the Chad Stahelski-directed film would be.
Berry can be seen right now in Kings, the new L.A. Riots drama co-starring Daniel Craig.