John Krasinski Would "Love" Starring In A 'Fantastic Four' Reboot With Emily Blunt

John Krasinski is receiving the best reviews of his career for this week's acclaimed horror,, which finds him directing and starring alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. The response already has Krasinski eyed for bigger things, like maybe a newreboot with him as Reed Richard and Blunt as Sue Storm? Screenrant caught up with Krasinski and asked if he were interested, and he sounded pretty enthusiastic!If the Fantastic Four makes its way over to Disney/Marvel they might want to ask Krasinski to direct the reboot, too. Keep in mind that Krasinski was one of the finalists for the Captain America role before it went to Chris Evans, so this is an itch he's been wanting to scratch for a while. And who doesn't think Blunt would absolutely kill it as the Invisible Woman?