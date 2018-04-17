4/17/2018
Jason Clarke Buries Himself In A 'Pet Semetary' Remake
Jason Clarke is going wheels up away from the scandalous Chappaquiddick and taking up residence on the Indian burial ground of Stephen King's Pet Semetary. A new adaptation of King's horror novel is in the works and Clarke is in talks for the lead role according to THR.
Clarke would be playing Dr. Louis Creed, who was portrayed rather terribly by Dale Midkiff in the 1989 film. Hey, that movie might be grim fun but it's not because of Midkiff, alright? The story finds Creed and his family moving to a small town in Maine, where a nearby burial ground for pets is said to be able to resurrect the dead. Of course, things go terribly when the Creeds' pet cat is killed and then buried there.
Pet Semetary has been eyed for a remake over the last few years. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and Alexandre Aja (Horns) were attached at different points, but right now it's Starry Eyes duo Kevin Klosch and Dennis Widmyer at the helm. Good choices, and so is adding Clarke who has the kind of winning appeal that makes you root for him no matter what. Just look at his recent films Chappaquiddick and Winchester as examples of his everyman charm.
Pet Semetary opens April 19th 2019.