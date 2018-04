Jason Bourne Heads To TV With Prequel Series, 'Treadstone'

It's funny, fans all but demanded Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass do more Bourne movies after the disappointing Damon-less. Eventually they got what they wanted with 2016's, and the response was "meh". There hasn't been much talk about a sequel, and last year Damon cast doubt on the idea , but the franchise definitely isn't dead. Instead it's headed to TV like everything else.USA Network is launching a Bourne prequel series titled, named after the infamous organization that gave birth to Jason Bourne and other brainwashed super-agents. Tim Kring () will act as writer and exec-producer, while Ramin Bahrani, best known forand HBO's, will direct the pilot. Not involved? Damon, Greengrass, or franchise scribe Tony Gilroy. The only one with any connection to the movies is producer Ben Smith, who was on board for the last two movies.Here's a synopsis courtesy of THR For the time being we can assume the film series is on ice.