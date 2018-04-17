4/17/2018
James Gray's Next Film Is Spy Thriller 'I Am Pilgrim'
That James Gray is keeping himself very busy is a good thing for all of us. He received some of his best reviews for last year's The Lost City of Z, and is now wrapping up his epic sci-fi film, Ad Astra. Already Gray has his eyes on another project, spy thriller I Am Pilgrim, an adaptation of the book by Terry Hayes.
If this sounds a little familiar you may recall Matthew Vaughn had his sights set on it a few years ago, but focused his energies on a Kingsman sequel. Hayes will adapt his own novel, the first of a trilogy, that follows a retired intelligence agent codenamed "Pilgrim" called in to crack the case of a killer using a book he wrote to commit untraceable murders. Deadline breaks the plot down even further...
“Pilgrim is the code name for a man who doesn’t exist. The adopted son of a wealthy American family, he once headed a secret U.S. espionage unit. Now in anonymous retirement, he is called upon to lend his expertise to an unusual investigation but ultimately is caught in a race against-time to save America from oblivion.”
This will be next on Gray's docket once he finishes up with Ad Astra, which opens in January 2019.