'Jagged Edge' Remake In The Works With Halle Berry Starring

Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas' most notable credits includeand, two erotic thrillers that helped define the genre in the '90s...for better or for worse. But one of his most respected and accomplished films came in the '80s with the courtroom thriller, that not only was a success finally but earned co-star Robert Loggia an Oscar nomination. Now Sony is looking to give the film a redo that will find Halle Berry in the lead role.Berry would be starring in the role previously played by Glenn Close in the original movie. Still in the very early stages, there are no writers or directors attached, but we can presume the plot will be mostly unchanged. Jagged Edge centered on a high-profile attorney (Close) who is hired by the husband of a murdered heiress so she can prove his innocence in her death.Sony's digging deep for this one, especially since courtroom dramas aren't exactly a big draw anymore because there are so many available on the small screen. But it could be a solid role for Berry if she's surrounded by enough talent. Next up for her is the L.A. Riots drama,, opposite Daniel Craig.