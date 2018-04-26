4/26/2018
It's "The Marvel Bunch" Sing-Along Time With The 'Infinity War' Cast
In a few short hours millions will be flocking to theaters to check out Avengers: Infinity War (my review here), but there's still time for the cast to make one last marketing push. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans' mustache, and other members of the Infinity War cast gathered on The Tonight Show for "The Marvel Bunch", singing along to the tune of The Brady Bunch theme.
If this doesn't get you to buy a ticket nothing will.