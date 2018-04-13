'It: Chapter 2' Eyes Bill Hader And James McAvoy For The Losers Club, Jessica Chastain Responds

Hollywood is at peak Stephen King adoration right now, coming off the surprising $700M success of last year's It. That made it the highest-grossing horror movie ever, and naturally a sequel, It: Chapter 2, was moved on pretty quickly. After fans (and director Andy Muschietti) began to campaign for Jessica Chastain to play the grown-up version of Beverly Marsh she eventually joined the cast. And now she's getting some company in the Losers Club, including one actor she's very familiar with.
In talks to join the cast are Bill Hader and Chastain's The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby co-star James McAvoy. She'll also be starring alongside him in next year's X-Men: Dark Phoenix. So those two can't get enough of one another, as evidenced by Chastain's cheeky Instagram post, which I think also serves as confirmation of her casting...
McAvoy would take on the role of Bill Benbrough, who was played by Jaeden Lieberher in the first movie. Hader would play the part previously held by Finn Wolfhard, that of Richie Tozier. Bill Skarsgard will return as Pennywise the clown.
So they are aiming big with the cast for It: Chapter 2 and so far they are hitting the mark. Can't wait to see who fills out the rest of the Losers Club before the film premieres on September 6th 2019. [THR]