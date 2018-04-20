4/20/2018
International Trailer For Hirokazu Koreeda's Cannes Entry, 'Shoplifters'
For me and other fans of Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda this is a great moment in time. The filmmaker was just confirmed to be directing a new film with French icons Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve, and his courtroom thriller The Third Murder will hopefully be stateside soon. But the kicker is that he's returning to Cannes with his latest family drama, Shoplifters, and we have an international trailer for it.
Reunited with the stars from many of his previous films, Koreeda tells the story of a family of shoplifters who invite an orphan into their tight-knit group. Lily Franky, Sakura Ando, Kengo Kora, Sosuke Ikematsu, Chizuru Ikewaki, Yuki Yamada, Yoko Moriguchi and Akira Emoto round out the cast. Here's the synopsis, followed by the trailer which is in Japanese but you'll get the idea.
After one of their shoplifting sessions, Osamu and his son come across a little girl in the freezing cold. At first reluctant to shelter the girl, Osamu’s wife agrees to take care of her after learning of the hardships she faces. Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, testing the bonds that unite them…