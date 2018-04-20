4/20/2018
'Infinity War' Rumors, Three New Clips, And Its Near Record-Breaking Budget
If I'm gonna break my promise, might as well do it big. Avengers: Infinity War is on the mind of pretty much everybody, and there are no shortage of rumors and footage around for those who want to find it. While I said I wouldn't post anymore about it until the screening was over, the caveat was if they were too big to ignore. I think these items qualify, starting with a slip of the tongue by the Winter Soldier himself, Sebastian Stan.
Speaking with Independent, Stan seems to have the caught the same blabbermouth disease Josh Brolin is afflicted with. He talks about one particular scene, a scene that includes EVERYBODY, including some people who haven't been announced at all...
“There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there. I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there,” he said. “You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.”
Samuel L. Jackson, eh? Well that would seem to confirm the Nick Fury rumors from a few weeks ago. And Michael Douglas as Giant-Man and Michelle Pfeiffer as Jane Van Dyne? Wait...why would she be there? Isn't she lost in the Quantum Zone? How does that work? Having re-read the interview a couple of times he does seem to be talking about Infinity War, but those comments would have made more sense if it was Avengers 4. Maybe all of the touring has him confused? To be fair, the actors are getting asked about both movies at the same time and we're seeing some crossover in their answers. Call this a rumor for now.
Another bit of information has to do with the Infinity War's budget. I mean, come on. With the list of superstars this movie had to pull together we knew it was going to be expensive enough to put a dent in Tony Stark's bank account. Turns out Disney may need those stars just to break even. WallStreetJournal puts the final budget near $300M, which may sound like the most ever but it's not by a longshot. That distinction goes to Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides at $378M. With Infinity War expected to open with $200M+ I think they'll be okay.
And finally, here are three new clips from the film, all bringing you a different angle on this massive flick. In the first scene we get a fight between Avengers Captain America, Falcon, and Black Widow against the Black Order's Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight. This is the piece that seems to confirm recent speculation about Peter Dinklage's role, so listen closely for that.
The next clip puts Black Panther breakout Shuri (Letitia Wright) in the spotlight as she makes a case for being the smartest person in the MCU. While scanning Vision (Paul Bettany) alongside Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, the youthful Wakandan scientist shows up her elder and lets him know about it.
Finally, a bit more humor (There's going to be a lot, apparently), as Stark finds himself on the receiving end of a slap courtesy of Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) cloak. You can't take that thing anywhere.
That's all for now. Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.