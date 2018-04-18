'How To Train Your Dragon 3' Reveals Official Title And Synopsis

We're still a year away from a sequel to Dreamworks' Oscar nominated, details are on Hiccup and Toothless' next adventure are starting to emerge. Prior to an extended sneak peek for attendees at this summer's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the film's official title has been revealed asAlong with the title, Universal has provided a brief synopsis that finds Toothless being pulled away by a mysterious new mate...As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.Interesting to see a story with a focused arc for Toothless, even though it reads like a potential confrontation with Hiccup. Dean DeBlois is coming back to direct, along with returning voices Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, TJ Miller, Kit Harington, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Gerard Butler, Djimon Hounsou, and Craig Ferguson.opens March 1st 2019.