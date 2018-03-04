'How To Talk To Girls At Parties' Trailer: Elle Fanning Has A Punk Rock Romance

Eight years have passed since John Cameron Mitchell's powerful drama,, which at the time was a severe departure from his previous filmsand. Now he's back with the punk rock oddity, which looks bizarre in all of the best ways."Bizarre in all of the best ways" is often how one could describe the works of author Neil Gaiman (), whose short story inspired the movie. An interstellar rom-com of sorts, it centers on a London teen (Alex Sharp) who sparks a romance with a beautiful and rebellious alien (Elle Fanning), introducing her to his passion for the punk rock scene. Nicole Kidman plays the alien's leader who isn't so fond of what she sees happening.opens May 18th.