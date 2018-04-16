'Hotel Artemis' Trailer: Jodie Foster Runs A Hospital Just For Villains

Ever since his work on the Brit superhero sitcomto penning the script for I, directing Marvel one-shot, and writing, Drew Pearce has been a fan favorite among the pop culture set. That should bode well for attracting an audience for his directorial debut,, which looks like it could be a spinoff of John Wick.Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Jeff Goldblum, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, Sofia Boutella, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dave Bautista lead a tremendous ensemble, the kind most first-time directors could never hope to get. The story takes place in a future version of Los Angeles at a special members-only hospital just for criminals. Foster plays The Nurse, and her establishment has a strict set of rules which are put to the test when someone possesses an object of great value.I'm a fan of giving the bad guys more shine, and with this cast it's like Pearce is making a movie just for me. This is quite the ambitious directorial debut and I can't wait to finally see it.opens June 8th.