4/12/2018
'Hot Summer Nights' Trailer: Timothee Chalamet Gets Tied Up In Something Shady
In 2018 everybody knows the name Timothee Chalamet, and it's not just because it's spelled weird. The young actor had a Hell of a 2017, with high-profile roles in Lady Bird, Hostiles, and Call Me By Your Name, the latter earning him Best Actor nominations at the Oscars and Golden Globes. That's going to put a lot of eyes on anything he does for a while, and next out of the gate is Hot Summer Nights.
A different kind of coming-of-age story for Chalamet, he plays a shy kid who has one crazy summer when the local wild girl takes a liking to him and he starts selling weed with her drug-dealing brother. The film marks the directorial debut of Elijah Bynum and co-stars It Follows' Maika Monroe, Alex Roe (Rings), Thomas Jane (Punisher Warzone), Emory Cohen (The Place Beyond The Pines), William Fichtner (Drive Angry), and Jack Kesy (Deadpool 2). So a pretty great cast and the trailer is stylish as Hell. Here's the synopsis:
Set in Cape Cod over one scorching summer, Hot Summer Nights follows Daniel (Timothée Chalamet), a shy out-of-towner who gets in over his head flipping weed with the neighborhood rebel (Alex Roe) while pursuing his new business partner’s enigmatic sister (Maika Monroe). With a hurricane looming in the wings, tensions rise against a backdrop of drive-ins, arcades, and crashed parties as the stakes (and temperatures) grow ever higher. Available exclusively on DIRECTV June 28. In Theaters July 27.